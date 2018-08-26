What We Know About John McCain's Funeral Services

Details about John McCain’s funeral services are beginning to emerge after the longtime Arizona senator died on Saturday. McCain, who died roughly a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, was 81.

McCain will lie in state in both the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and the Arizona Capitol before his burial, officials confirmed.

While many of McCain’s funeral arrangement have not been officially announced, some plans were discussed prior to his death.

Here’s what we know so far about McCain’s memorial services and funeral, as tributes to the lawmaker and war hero continue to pour in.

Services will be held in Washington and Arizona

McCain will be memorialized at ceremonies in Washington, D.C. and Arizona either this coming week or next, the Associated Press reports.

Other details about his funeral services have not been announced as of Sunday afternoon.

McCain will be buried in the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery

The longtime senator will be laid to rest in the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Md., according to AP. His grave site will overlook the Severn River, and will be next to that of his old friend, Adm. Chuck Larson, AP reports.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed that McCain’s body will lie in state in the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, which would have marked the late senator’s 82nd birthday.

After that, McCain will become the 13th senator to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda, an honor reserved for the nation’s “most eminent citizens,” according to the Architect of the Capitol.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service. The Senate is keeping Cindy, the McCain family, all John’s friends and staff, and the people of Arizona in our prayers at this tremendously difficult time,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. “I appreciate my colleagues and the entire Senate and House family’s assistance with this honor.”

Two former presidents are expected to eulogize McCain

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to speak at McCain’s service, according to AP, though the eulogies have not been officially announced.

“These were bitter contests, both of them,” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told the AP. “To ask them to speak at your funeral, and for them to be honored at the opportunity, that tells you all you need to know.”

Both men have already released statements honoring the longtime Arizona senator, with Bush calling him “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.” Obama, in his statement, recognized McCain’s commitment to his country, writing that, “…we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

Despite those heartfelt sentiments, McCain reportedly wanted to keep his funeral simple, telling “60 Minutes” last year that the ceremony should include “a couple of people that stand up and say, ‘This guy, he served his country,'” CBS reports. And last year, during an appearance on The View, McCain said he’d like to be remembered as someone who “served his country” and was “proud of his family and his daughter.”