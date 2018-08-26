This Is How John McCain Said He Wants to Be Remembered

Nearly a year before Senator John McCain died, he discussed how he hoped his legacy would be remembered by the world.

McCain, who died Saturday at 81 years following a year-long battle with brain cancer, shared a poignant look into his mind during an Oct. 2017 appearance on The View, a talk show that his daughter Meghan co-hosts.

When asked about how he hoped he would be remembered, McCain didn’t skip a beat, saying, “He served his country.”

He then added, “And he’s proud of his family and his daughter.”

In the same episode, McCain gave his daughter Meghan a framed photograph of the two of them on a hike. “I’m the luckiest person in the entire world. We are such a family that’s filled with blessings,” Meghan McCain said through tears.

In July 2017, McCain was diagnosed with a glioblastoma tumor, an aggressive form of brain cancer that has an average life expectancy of 14 months, according to the World Health Organization. His family announced their decision to end his treatment on Aug. 24.