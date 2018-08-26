Former Vice President Joe Biden joined the chorus of friends, family and supporters paying tribute to Ariz. Sen. John McCain, who passed away Saturday following a battle with brain cancer.

“John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent,” Biden said on Twitter. “But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

In a statement shared shortly after the announcement of McCain’s death, Biden reflected on the Senator’s experience as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, his unsuccessful bid for America’s highest office and his unwavering commitment to the nation.

“John McCain’s life is proof that some truths are timeless. Character. Courage. Integrity. Honor,” the statement says. “A life lived embodying those truths casts a long, long shadow.”

McCain announced he was stopping medical treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on Friday, a little more than a year after he revealed the diagnosis. He passed away less than 48 hours later, surrounded by his wife Cindy and his family.