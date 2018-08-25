Homeland Security Agent Shot and Killed Man After He Was Hit By a Vehicle, Police Say

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Police say a federal agent has shot and killed someone who struck him with a vehicle outside a bar in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the Homeland Security agent was working with state Alcohol Law Enforcement to inspect a Charlotte bar around 2 a.m. Saturday when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.

Police say the officers went outside Tropix Bar and Lounge, and someone struck the agent with a vehicle. The agent fired back, and the driver was killed.

Police said in a statement the agent was not seriously injured. Authorities have not released the names of the agent or the driver killed.

Police did not give details about the inspection, and Homeland Security officials didn’t respond to an email seeking more information.