'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' Host Robin Leach Dies at 76
SEPTEMBER 04: Television host and writer Robin Leach arrives at a memorial for Jerry Lewis at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas on September 4, 2017.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Regina Garcia Cano & Andrew Dalton / AP
2:25 PM EDT

(LAS VEGAS) — A publicist says Robin Leach, whose voice crystallized the opulent 1980s on the TV show “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

Leach’s family said through a public relations firm that he died Friday in L:as Vegas.

Leach gave frenzied descriptions of yachts, mansions and private jets in his English accent on the syndicated show that ran for a decade.

He signed off by hoping viewers would have “champagne wishes and caviar dreams,” a phrase that became a cultural touchstone.

Leach’s voice was constantly parodied. Both Harry Shearer and Dana Carvey did Leach on “Saturday Night Live.”

Leach began his career as a print journalist in Britain. He came to the U.S. where he wrote for the New York Daily News and People magazine before finding his calling in television.

