Here's Every Show and Movie That's New to Amazon Prime Video in September 2018

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new slate of movies, TV shows and original programming that will start streaming in September 2018.

Plenty of classics will come to Amazon Prime Video in September, including Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, Sleepless in Seattle and Chinatown. King Lear, a Prime Original series will hit the platform on September 28. Enjoy the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2018

September 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

A Field in England

A Good Woman

A Love Song for Bobby Long

A Murder of Crows

A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures

A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise

All You Can Eat Buddha

Bandits

Beowulf

Big Top Pee-wee

Blow Out

Bolero

Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police

Chinatown

Cool It

Double Impact

DragonHeart

Dressed to Kill

Fall Time

Fighting Temptations

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Going Overboard

Gutland

Hard Rain

Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s

Harry Price: Ghost Hunter

Hotel for Dogs

House of D

Hustle & Flow

Ingenious

Jerry Maguire

Joyride

Kill Me Again

Lea to the Rescue

Luk’Luk’I

Miami Vice

Over the Top

Paycheck

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Prancer

Primal Fear

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

Resurrecting the Champ

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Roger Dodger

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Senorita Justice

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Town Saturday Night

Smokey and the Bandit

Stealth Fighter

The Amityville Horror

The Dark Half

The Eagle

The Great Outdoors

The Longest Yard

The Man Who Lost His Head

The Perfect Weapon

The Score

There Will Be Blood

Tonightly

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Asylum: Season 1

The Blue Rose: Season 1

The Broker’s Man: Seasons 1-2

The Field of Blood: Seasons 1-2

Golden: Season 1

The Kevin Bishop Show: Season 2

London Irish: Season 1

The Palace: Season 1

Parents: Season 1

Rocket’s Island: Seasons 1-3

Sam’s Game: Season 1

Texas Rising: Season 1

The Triangle: Season 1

Trust: Season 1

Westside: Seasons 1-3

Wild at Heart: Seasons 1-8

September 2

Future World

September 4

Beirut

Crescent

Strangers Prey at Night

September 6

Pistorius

September 7

Pete the Cat: Season 1a

Six Dreams: Season 1

Wishenpoof: Season 2b

September 8

From Paris with Love

Stronger

September 12

Grace Unplugged

September 14

Forever: Season 1

High Fantasy

September 15

On Chesil Beach

September 16

Baby Mama

I Am Wrath

The Good Shepherd

September 20

Jugnu

This Is Home: A Refugee Story

September 21

My Little Pony

September 22

For Colored Girls

Hot Summer Night

September 27

Escape Plan 2

September 28

Hannah

King Lear: Season 1

Plonger

Suburbicon

September 29

Jigsaw