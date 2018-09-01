Here's Every Show and Movie That's New to Amazon Prime Video in September 2018

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new slate of movies, TV shows and original programming that will start streaming in September 2018.
Plenty of classics will come to Amazon Prime Video in September, including Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, Sleepless in Seattle and Chinatown. King Lear, a Prime Original series will hit the platform on September 28. Enjoy the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2018
September 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
A Field in England
A Good Woman
A Love Song for Bobby Long
A Murder of Crows
A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise
All You Can Eat Buddha
Bandits
Beowulf
Big Top Pee-wee
Blow Out
Bolero
Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police
Chinatown
Cool It
Double Impact
DragonHeart
Dressed to Kill
Fall Time
Fighting Temptations
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Going Overboard
Gutland
Hard Rain
Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s
Harry Price: Ghost Hunter
Hotel for Dogs
House of D
Hustle & Flow
Ingenious
Jerry Maguire
Joyride
Kill Me Again
Lea to the Rescue
Luk’Luk’I
Miami Vice
Over the Top
Paycheck
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Prancer
Primal Fear
Pumpkinhead
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings
Resurrecting the Champ
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Roger Dodger
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Senorita Justice
Sleepless in Seattle
Small Town Saturday Night
Smokey and the Bandit
Stealth Fighter
The Amityville Horror
The Dark Half
The Eagle
The Great Outdoors
The Longest Yard
The Man Who Lost His Head
The Perfect Weapon
The Score
There Will Be Blood
Tonightly
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Asylum: Season 1
The Blue Rose: Season 1
The Broker’s Man: Seasons 1-2
The Field of Blood: Seasons 1-2
Golden: Season 1
The Kevin Bishop Show: Season 2
London Irish: Season 1
The Palace: Season 1
Parents: Season 1
Rocket’s Island: Seasons 1-3
Sam’s Game: Season 1
Texas Rising: Season 1
The Triangle: Season 1
Trust: Season 1
Westside: Seasons 1-3
Wild at Heart: Seasons 1-8
September 2
Future World
September 4
Beirut
Crescent
Strangers Prey at Night
September 6
Pistorius
September 7
Pete the Cat: Season 1a
Six Dreams: Season 1
Wishenpoof: Season 2b
September 8
From Paris with Love
Stronger
September 12
Grace Unplugged
September 14
Forever: Season 1
High Fantasy
September 15
On Chesil Beach
September 16
Baby Mama
I Am Wrath
The Good Shepherd
September 20
Jugnu
This Is Home: A Refugee Story
September 21
My Little Pony
September 22
For Colored Girls
Hot Summer Night
September 27
Escape Plan 2
September 28
Hannah
King Lear: Season 1
Plonger
Suburbicon
September 29
Jigsaw