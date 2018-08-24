People are getting excited about the possibility of new Rihanna music coming.

At least, that’s the conclusion fans have drawn after the Barbadian singer posted a trio of Instagram stories that shows her set up behind a recording microphone. Decked out in headphones and huge, white-framed sunglasses, this new glimpse into the world of Rihanna is all the internet needs to become completely overwhelmed with the tantalizing prospect of new Rihanna music.

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur and tastemaker last released an album, the acclaimed Anti, back in 2016. Since then, she’s focused on her fashion, philanthropy and beauty businesses — and dabbled in acting, appearing in the popular all-female Ocean’s 8 alongside stars like Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock. There was her featured vocals on last summer’s DJ Khaled hit track “Wild Thoughts” and last fall’s N.E.R.D. collaboration “Lemon” to tide us over, but that hasn’t been quite enough for her eager fans.

But it looks like there’s hope that the musical drought may soon be easing up. She was previously spotted working on some kind of project with Donald Glover on location in Cuba, although it remains unclear what that is. But with these recording selfies, it seems highly likely that she’s well on her way to developing the next musical project. If it’s an album, it would be her ninth.

Her fan base is, naturally, thrilled.

Rihanna is due in New York City in September, where her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand is scheduled to close out Fashion Week before she hosts her annual charity Diamond Ball on Sept. 13.