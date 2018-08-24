On their brand-new extended album Love Yourself: Answer, K-pop superstars BTS tapped a familiar U.S. artist to pump up the energy of new track “Idol:” Nicki Minaj.

Minaj, the popular Queens rapper who just dropped her own album Queen earlier in the month, is the only other artist featured on the 26-track album other than DJ and producer Steve Aoki, who previously worked with BTS on their hit song “MIC Drop.” Love Yourself: Answer is technically a repackaged version of their album Love Yourself: Tear, with an additional seven new tracks, and marks a final chapter in their Love Yourself series. Both a non-Minaj and a Minaj-featuring version of “Idol” appear on the project.

“Idol” is a clubby, beat-heavy track that pulses with energy and a sax melody line off the top. The seven-member K-pop group contribute to rapping and singing, partially in English and partially in Korean, across its four-plus hard-charging minutes. Minaj’s verse serves as a celebration and an introduction: “What’s good, Korea / You know I’ve been a boss for my whole career,” she reminds listeners.

The release of Love Yourself: Answer and this collaboration mark the beginning of BTS’s impending arrival on the U.S. scene. They’ve nabbed a number of titles and records over the years — including as Billboard‘s Top Social Artist, being named to TIME’s Most Influential on the Internet list and topping the Billboard 200 — BTS will be playing their first official U.S. tour starting in September in L.A. with dates at the Staples Center.

Listen to the full IDOL by BTS song below.