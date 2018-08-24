Forget about snapping self-portraits of yourself everywhere you go. Now you can take selfies in outer space without ever leaving the comfort of your own home.

Thanks to NASA’s new app, selfie-lovers can find out how they would look in a spacesuit without going through the rigorous training it takes to become an astronaut.

“The new NASA Selfies app lets you generate snapshots of yourself in a virtual spacesuit, posing in front of gorgeous cosmic locations, like the Orion Nebula or the center of the Milky Way galaxy,” NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains. “The simple interface means you just snap a photo of yourself, pick your background, and share on social media.”

To top it all off, the 30 different backgrounds are all real photos of space captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Saturday.

The NASA Selfies app is available for iOS and Android.