At the back of a former KFC restaurant in Arizona, police discovered a narrow tunnel that they believe was used to smuggle drugs between Mexico and the U.S.

The operation was busted after a seemingly routine traffic stop on Aug. 13., KYMA News reports.

When San Luis, Arizona police stopped Yuma resident Ivan Lopez, sniffer dogs reportedly flagged two toolboxes in the trailer.

Homeland security agents said the boxes contained over 168 kilograms of narcotics. The stash included 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, three kilograms of fentanyl, 13 kilograms of white heroin, and six kilograms of brown heroin. The fentanyl alone was enough for 3 million doses, according to KYMA.

A search of Lopez’s property, including the building where the KFC was previously located, exposed the cross border tunnel.

Just 8 inches in diameter and 22 feet deep, the tunnel leads nearly 600 feet toward Mexico, according to ABC. It starts in the former fast food joint’s kitchen area, and terminates at a trap door at a residence in Sonora, Mexico, according to KYMA. The secret exit was concealed underneath a bed.

Authorities believe the narcotics were smuggled across through a rope and pulley system.

The tunnel operation reportedly remains under investigation.