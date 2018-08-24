Major Airlines Are Waiving Fees for Travelers Affected by Hurricane Lane

As Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii, many airlines are allowing passengers to waive change fees.

Hurricane Lane, a Category 3 storm with winds reaching up to 130 miles per hour that is currently headed wreaking havoc in Hawaii, is also causing major problems for travelers. As of Thursday night, four areas — Oahu, Maui, Lanai Molokai and Kahoolawe — were under a hurricane warning, which means hurricane conditoins are expected within 36 hours, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Kauai is currently under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours.

As a response to Hurricane Lane’s impending hit, airlines that offer service to Hawaii including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines are are reducing fares and waiving cancellation fees to accommodate passengers traveling in, out or through the areas affected by the storm.

Here’s what you need to know if Hurricane Lane is affecting travel for you or a loved one.

United Airlines

United Airlines cancelled all flights in and out of Maui on Friday, Aug. 24.

The airline is waiving change fees for those who were supposed to travel between Tuesday, Aug. 21 and Saturday, Aug. 26, though some restrictions apply. Fliers can also reschedule their flights as long as they rebook within a year from when their original ticket was bought.

United said it has also reduced fares for flights departing out of Hawaii and added two flights out of Honolulu to San Francisco International Airport on Thursday.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines is waiving fees for travelers who reschedule their trips even if their flights in or out of Hawaii were not cancelled. Customers can cancel their trips for a full refund, or reschedule their flights by Monday, Aug. 27 to avoid fees.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines announced passengers have until Thursday, August 30 to rebook flights originally scheduled between August 22 and August 25 to or from airports in Kaauai, Kona, Maui and Oahu.