5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Loretta Lynn may be 86 years old, but the country legend is in no way ready to call time on her iconic music career. She’s starting up again with “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” a sweet, lovely ditty and the title track off her upcoming album of the same name, due out later in September. Summoning her distinctive energy and range, Lynn croons nostalgically over a tune to sway to. “Wouldn’t it be fine if you could say you love me just one time with a sober mind?” she pleads. “The bottle took my place, love went to waste.” Lynn delayed the release of this album due to a stroke last year; now she’s back in fine form, and if “Wouldn’t It Be Great?” is any indication, finding new depth in her voice.