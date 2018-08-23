It may be time to start prepping your résumé for the job of a lifetime: professional vacationer.

A hotel and resort company in Mexico is soliciting applications for what it’s calling the “World’s Best Job,” and it’s not hard to see why they’ve chosen that superlative. The lucky job winner will act as an “ambassador” across five resort hotel brands in cities like Puerto Vallarta, Acapulco and Los Cabos — which means “getting pampered” and creating “engaging content” out of the experiences, from breakfast in bed to spa days and nightclub evenings to explorations of local historic sites. “Redefine what ‘office,’ looks like,” they suggest on the application site, and become an “ambassador for happiness.” In other words, become an influencer.

“Considering all of Vidanta’s impressive resort amenities… it’s an understatement when we say that the ‘perks’ of this position are endless,” Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, stated of the new position. Best of all: they’re also going to be shelling out $120,000 in a one-year salary for the new hire, and travel expenses and dining credits are part of the deal.

These kinds of hospitality and travel jobs are not new. But this one seems stacked with an especially good list of perks, including turtle tourism, jungle zip-lining and swimming with sharks. Vidanta is asking for applications by Oct. 21, seeking applicants ideally with “previous sales or hospitality experience, a warmth in interacting with others” and a willingness to move to Mexico. Seems like fair prerequisites for a dream job.