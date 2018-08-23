U.S. and China Escalate Trade War With a New Round of Tariffs on Billions in Goods
This photo taken on July 3, 2018 shows a man working on steel cable at a steel factory in Nantong in the eastern Jiangsu province, China.
AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:45 AM EDT

(BEIJING) — The United States and China imposed more tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s automobiles, factory machinery and other goods Thursday in an escalation of a battle over Beijing’s technology policy that companies worry will chill global economic growth.

The 25% increases took effect as envoys from both sides held their first high-level talks in two months in Washington. No details were released about the two-day meeting that started Wednesday.

The penalties, previously announced, apply to $16 billion of goods from both sides including automobiles and metal scrap from the United States and Chinese-made factory machinery and electronic components. That follows last month’s first round of tariff increases of the same size by both sides on $34 billion of each other’s imports.

The Chinese government criticized the U.S. increase as a violation of World Trade Organization rules and said it would file a legal challenge.

Beijing has rejected U.S. demands to scale back plans for state-led technology development that its trading partners say violate its market-opening commitments and American officials worry might erode the United States’ industrial leadership.

With no settlement in sight, economists warn the conflict could spread and knock up to 0.5 percentage points off global economic growth through 2020.

