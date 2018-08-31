The 40 TV Shows You Have to Watch This Fall

This fall TV season promises to be the best in years. The medium continues to draw A-List stars: Julia Roberts appears in an Amazon drama called Homecoming, and Superbad co-stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill team up for the mind-bending Netflix drama, Maniac. On the comedy side, Jim Carrey plays a Mr. Rogers type dealing with a mental break in Kidding, and Jennifer Garner is teaming up with the Girls writers to portray the vacation from hell in Camping.

Old favorites like Charmed and Murphy Brown are getting rebooted, while the cancelled revival of Roseanne is getting a spinoff called The Conners. Meanwhile, acclaimed showrunners like Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner, The Carmichael Show’s Jerrod Carmichael and House of Cards’ Beau Willimon are all rolling out new shows (The Romanoffs, Rel and The First, respectively).

Oh, and LeBron James will feature in this fall TV lineup too. Here are all the new fall TV shows to tune into, along with premiere dates and trailers.

Odell Beckham Jr., LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Michael Bennett on The Shop John Johnson—HBO.

The Shop

Aug. 28 on HBO

LeBron James is getting his own talk show, but it’s not quite like any talk show you’ve seen before. Set in a barbershop, James invites athletes and artists to debate questions like whether a football player or basketball player should be named the greatest of all time. Guests include Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg and Candace Parker.

MAYANS M.C.; JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. James Minchin—FX

Mayans M.C.

Sept. 4 on FX

Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of the Sons of Anarchy, which featured Charlie Hunnam. The new series centers on the Mayans motorcycle club, which played both rival and ally to the Reapers during the first show’s run. Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J. D. Pardo), a one-time Stanford student pulled into the gang world, emerges as the series’ star.

Kidding

Sept. 9 on Showtime

Jim Carrey finally returns to television to play a Mr. Rogers-type whose calming onscreen persona doesn’t quite match up with the anger and sadness he feels over a tragedy that occurred when the cameras were off. The show features an impressive cast that includes Judy Greer, Catherine Keener and Frank Langella.

Lil Rel Howery in the special preview of the show REL airing Sunday, Sept. 9 on Fox. Ray Mickshaw—FOX

Rel

Sept. 12 on Fox

A year after his beloved series, The Carmichael Show, was cancelled at NBC, writer Jerrod Carmichael is teaming up with one of the show’s stars, Lil Rel Howery, to write a new comedy. Howery added some essential levity to last year’s Get Out. Now he takes center stage as a man picking up the pieces of his life after a divorce.

Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: Cult. Frank Ockenfels—FX.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Sept. 12 on FX

The storylines of Ryan Murphy’s hit anthology series, American Horror Story, are finally meeting. The creator has promised that Apocalypse will be a crossover between Murder House and Coven. Many of Murphy’s favorite actors will return for the season, including Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange.

The First

Sept. 14 on Hulu

The First centers on the first human mission to Mars and stars Natascha McElhone and Sean Penn. Creator Beau Willimon has said the show celebrates the indomitable human spirit—unlike his more pessimistic series, House of Cards.

Maya Rudolph in Forever. Colleen Hayes—Amazon

Forever

Sept. 14 on Amazon

Master of None co-creator and Parks and Recreation writer Alan Yang teams with another Parks and Rec vet for a somewhat surreal series on the sustainability of marriage. Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen star as a couple who live a rather routine—even dull—life when something unexpected occurs and the strength of their long-term commitment is tested.

Bojack Horseman Netflix

BoJack Horseman

Sept. 14 on Netflix

The quietly brilliant though always bizarre BoJack Horseman returns to Netflix for a fifth season. This season, the show skewers Hollywood’s tendency to play off of actors’ real-life bad boy antics (including harassment and assault) by casting them as bad boys onscreen.

American Vandal Netflix.

American Vandal

Sept. 14 on Netflix

Don’t be fooled by the trailer: American Vandal is about more the poop. The true crime parody’s first season centered on the mystery of “who drew the dicks” on faculty cars in the parking lot, but evolved into one of the most clever comedies currently on TV. The second season promises to continue to examine the ethics of true crime journalism and our obsession with the genre—and also show some people pooping their pants.

Maniac

Sept. 21 on Netflix

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill reunite more than 10 years after Superbad for a buzzy, dark Netflix comedy directed by True Detective’s Cary Fukunaga. The actors play two patients in a trial for a drug that its inventor (Justin Theroux) claims will solve all emotional and psychological problems. Things get intriguingly weird.

L-R: Connie Britton, Oliver Stark and Angela Bassett in the 9-1-1 Fox.

9-1-1

Sept. 23 on Fox

Leave it to Ryan Murphy to conjure up the most over-the-top procedural imaginable. The show about the people who respond to emergencies—including cops, firefighters and EMTs—escalated to heart-pounding levels in its first season. Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause are likely to send us into full cardiac arrest in season 2.

Josh Dallas and Jack Messina in Manifest Craig Blankenhorn—NBC.

Manifest

Sept. 24 on NBC

Think of Manifest as Lost—but without the whole bit about getting stranded on an island. After a turbulent but routine plane ride, a group of passengers disembark to find out that while they felt they only spent a few hours in the air, the rest of the world has believed the flight to be missing for five years.

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson in This Is Us Ron Batzdorff—NBC.

This Is Us

Sept. 25 on NBC

The weepy show returns for a third season. The writers of the show have promised that after a season all about Jack’s death, the show will finally focus a bit more on his life. That’s not to say This Is Us is suddenly turning into a comedy. Between Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) depression and anxiety-inducing flash-forwards featuring Randall (Sterling K. Brown), fans are sure to shed plenty of tears.

(l-r) Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett in Single Parents Richard Cartwrigh—ABC.

Single Parents

Sept. 26 on ABC

New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether has joined forces with another alum of her show, J.J. Philbin, on a new comedy. The show features a group of single parents who rely on each other as a support system and stars Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and Saturday Night Live’s Taran Killam.

A Million Little Things

Sept. 26 on ABC

Since This Is Us became a megahit, every network has scrambled to find a similar tearjerker. A Million Little Things fits that bill. The show begins when a tight-knit group of friends, who have since drifted apart, find out that one of their group has committed suicide. The life-altering news brings the group back together. The trailer even hints at a mystery as the group tries to figure out why their friend took his life.

Multiple Emmy Award winners Candice Bergen and series creator Diane English reunite for MURPHY BROWN, the revival of the ground-breaking comedy about the eponymous broadcast news legend and her biting take on current events, now in a world of 24-hour cable, social media, 'fake news' and a vastly different political climate. Robert Tractenberg—CBS

Murphy Brown

Sept. 27 on CBS

Twenty years after it went off the air, the groundbreaking comedy is returning to television. Candice Bergen’s Murphy is still a journalist—though now she has her own talk show. Creator Diane English has said she’s already written episodes for this season that take on the immigration debate, #MeToo and President Donald Trump.

Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil in The Good Place Colleen Hayes—NBC.

The Good Place

Sept. 27 on NBC

When Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur first pitched The Good Place, he proposed a light comedy with the twists (and ethical weight) of Lost. Somehow, he’s managed to pull that off for two seasons of hilarious and surprising television with Kristen Bell leading an impressive ensemble cast. Heading into season 3, The Good Place continues to be one of the best comedies on television.

I Feel Bad

Oct. 4 on NBC

With every fall season comes a glut of new family comedies, most of which don’t exactly work. But Aseem Batra’s new show has a seal of approval from a beloved comedian: Amy Poehler acts as executive producer. The series centers on a mother who feels bad about falling short of her too-high standards for herself as a mother, wife and boss. Blockers‘ Sarayu Rao stars.

Hulu

Into the Dark

Oct. 5 on Hulu

Blumhouse (the producers behind Get Out and The Purge) has teamed up with Hulu for a horror anthology series. A new episode of Into the Dark will drop the first Friday every month, and each episode will be feature-length. That means Blumhouse is essentially promising a horror movie of the month club. The first episode is set on Halloween and focuses on a hitman who carries around the body of one of his victims as a “costume.”

Constance Wu and Randall Park in Fresh Off the Boat Richard Cartwright—ABC.

Fresh Off the Boat

Oct. 5 on ABC

Fresh off Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu returns to the 90s set sitcom to play opposite Randall Park. Even heading into its fifth season, Fresh Off the Boat remains one of the most consistently funny comedies on TV, and Wu’s rising star power will hopefully bring even more viewers to the worthy show.

Seth Gilliam, Pollyanna McIntosh, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and Alanna Masterson in The Walking Dead Jackson Lee Davis—AMC.

The Walking Dead

Oct. 7 on AMC

The zombie series marches into its ninth season. AMC has already teased that the show’s original hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will exit at some point this season, but they’re not revealing how or when.

All American

Oct. 10 on The CW

Think The O.C. meets Friday Night Lights: A talented football player from South Los Angeles earns the chance to play football at Beverly Hills High, and his friends and family clash as the two worlds collide. The show is based on the real-life story of pro football player Spencer Paysinger. Taye Diggs stars at the Beverly Hills High coach.

KJ Apa and Charles Melton in Riverdale Katie Yu—The CW Network

Riverdale

Oct. 10 on The CW

Heading into its third season, the twisted teen drama will branch out from the core group (Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead) to explore the lives of supporting characters like Moose, Cheryl and Josie. The season will also feature a flashback episode about the Riverdale parents that spoofs The Breakfast Club.

The Romanoffs

Oct. 12 on Amazon

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner premieres a new anthology series with a star-studded cast that includes Amanda Peet, Aaron Eckhart, Kathryn Hahn, Christina Hendricks, Corey Stoll and John Slattery. Each episode will feature a different story and different cast of characters. The one uniting theme: Many of the characters believe themselves to be descended from the Russian royal family, the Romanoffs. Talk about delusions of grandeur.

Rachel Bloom and Scott Michael Foster in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Tyler Golden—The CW Network.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Oct. 12 on The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend enters its fourth and final season this fall. The show has tackled issues like mental health and feminism with hilarious and sharp musical numbers. If neither jazz hands nor searing social commentary intrigues you, then check out the show because it’s an engrossing love triangle plot that never loses steam.

Camping

Oct. 14 on HBO

Girls creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner adapt a British television series about a couple that celebrates the husband’s 45th birthday by planning a camping trip with a group of friends. Things inevitably go awry. Jennifer Garner hasn’t starred in a TV series since Alias and her welcome return will be bolstered by the talented David Tennent.

Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock in Charmed Katie Yu—The CW Network.

Charmed

Oct. 14 on The CW

Charmed is getting a reboot from creators who previously wrote for Greek and Jane the Virgin. This version will feature a multiracial family (they share a mother, but each of the three witch sisters have different fathers) and a lesbian main character. The pilot episodes, which aired at Comic Con, also implied that the three witches earned their powers to fight the patriarchy at this moment because the “weakest man” had taken over the office of president.

Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin on The Alec Baldwin Show Heidi Gutman—ABC.

The Alec Baldwin Show

Oct. 14 on ABC

Alec Baldwin has been hosting an interview podcast called Here’s the Thing for years. His new talk show aims to adapt that model for television. The weekly show will feature lengthy sit-down interviews with celebrities. A pilot episode with Jerry Seinfeld and Kate McKinnon as guests aired last spring.

John Goodman (left) as Dan and Laurie Metcalf (right) as Jackie, in the episode "No Country for Old Women" of Roseanne will reprise their roles in The Conners this fall. Greg Gayne—ABC/Getty Images

The Conners

Oct. 16 on ABC

The revival of Roseanne was cancelled after its eponymous star made racist comments on social media earlier this year. But some of her family members are remaining on the air. ABC confirmed that a Roseanne spinoff starring Laurie Metcalfe as Jackie, John Goodman as Dan and Sara Gilbert as Darlene will air this fall. ABC executives have said the show will deal with a number of the same thematic issues, including financial struggles, but they have remained mum on how the show will explain the character of Roseanne’s absence from the series.

Ron Tom—ABC

Ron Tom—ABC. (l-r) Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence FIshburne, Jennifer Lewis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anna Deavere Smith and Miles Brown in black-ish

Black-ish

Oct. 16 on ABC

Black-ish continues to thrive on ABC even as it tackles difficult personal issues like the ups and downs of the relationship between Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson). You may cry as much as you laugh watching this show. But Black-ish was the only network show nominated for a Best Comedy Emmy this year in part because of its unflinching effort to tackle issues of race and gender on a consistent basis.

Kiernan Shipka in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Diyah Pera—Netflix

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Oct. 26 on Netflix

This isn’t your older sister’s Sabrina. This Sabrina was conjured up by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who penned the dark comic book upon which this new Netflix series is based. He’s also responsible for the CW’s Riverdale, and Aguirre-Sacasa’s Sabrina is as dark, angsty, and dangerous as the characters on that breakout teen drama. Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka plays the half-witch torn between her human friends and her mystical calling. And don’t worry: Salem the cat is there to help her decide whether to worship Satan or fight him.

Hasan Minhaj attends the 2017 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Tasos Katopodis—2017 Getty Images.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Oct. 28 on Netflix

Hasan Minhaj, until recently a senior correspondent on The Daily Show, caught the world’s attention with his White House Correspondents Dinner speech in 2017. Now, he’s leaving The Daily Show to host his own weekly comedy show about politics on Netflix.

Tosin Cole, Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh and Mandip Gill in Doctor Who Sophie Mutevelian—BBC.

Doctor Who

October on BBC America

Finally, there’s a female Doctor Who. Jodie Whittaker stars as the time-traveling hero in the 11th season of the beloved sci-fi series. At Comic-Con, the writers acknowledged that time travel could be more fraught for a woman visiting time periods where women had little independence. While shows of yesteryear might have dreamily ignored those inconveniences, Whittaker has promised the show will tackle the historical repression of women head-on.

Homecoming

Nov. 2 on Amazon

Julia Roberts makes her debut as the lead character in a television series with Homecoming, a psychological thriller based on the popular fictional podcast of the same name. Roberts plays a caseworker who tries to help a soldier reintegrate into civilian life. Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail lends his eerie aesthetic to the episodes as director.

Robin Wright in House Of Cards Season 6 David Giesbrecht—Netflix.

House of Cards

Nov. 2 on Netflix

House of Cards returns for its final season, and this time Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood sits in the Oval Office. It’s unclear how exactly the show will deal with the sudden departure of Kevin Spacey after allegations of sexual assault were levied against him. But many are eager to see Wright—who has always stood out in this role—step onto center stage alone. Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear also join the cast.

Neil Davidson—Sony Pictures Television

Outlander

Nov. 4 on Starz

The fourth season of Starz’s signature show will follow the fourth book in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling Outlander series, Drums of Autumn. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to find a safe place to settle in North Carolina even as the time-traveling Claire warily anticipates the American revolution. Also, there will be an adorable dog named Rollo.

Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method Mike Yarish—Netflix.

The Kominsky Method

Nov. 16 on Netflix

Prolific producer Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory) brings his next show, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin, to Netflix. Douglas plays a once-successful actor whose star has waned and now has to make a living as an acting coach. Arkin is his agent and friend.

Escape from Dannemora

Nov. 18 on Showtime

An unrecognizable Patricia Arquette stars opposite Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano in a new series inspired by the real prison break that dominated headlines in 2015. Arquette’s character is a married prison employee who becomes romantically involved with two inmates and helps them escape the Clinton Correctional Facility. Ben Stiller directs all episodes of the limited series and will presumably infuse some humor into this rather dark story.

Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård in The Little Drummer Girl Jonathan Olley—AMC/Ink Factory.

The Little Drummer Girl

Nov. 19 on AMC

Following the success of The Night Manager, AMC and BBC are teaming up to adapt another John Le Carré spy novel: The Little Drummer Girl. An English actor (Florence Pugh) meets an intriguing stranger (Alexander Skarsgård) on a trip to Greece but is soon dragged into a complex plot orchestrated by an Israeli spymaster (Michael Shannon).

Eduardo Castaldo—HBO Ludovica Nasti and Elisa Del Genio in My Brilliant Friend

My Brilliant Friend

November on HBO

The elusive Elena Ferrante’s celebrated Neapolitan novels are getting an adaptation on HBO. The series about two friends whose relationship evolves over several decades was shot entirely in Italian and co-produced with an Italian network. The show will last four seasons, one for each of Ferrante’s books.