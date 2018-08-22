Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, is having a tough week — both in real life and on social media. On Tuesday, Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York federal courtroom to eight charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and false financial statements. He could face up to 65 years in prison, with a sentencing set for Dec. 11.

His bombshell court appearance lit up the internet even before the charges were read— and led eagle-eyed followers of the legal drama and Cohen’s past to scour his Twitter timeline earlier in the week for old or incriminating statements. As it turns out, Cohen had once criticized none other than former presidential candidate tweeting the below at Hillary Clinton.

“When you go to prison for defrauding America and perjury, your room and board will be free!” Cohen had tweeted, all the way back on Dec. 19, 2015.

The irony was not lost on followers of the political saga that Cohen’s words had potentially come back to haunt him. Prominent social media commentators, including comedian Kathy Griffin, took to the web to retweet his old message.

But it seems even in the midst of his legal troubles, the original tweet has been deleted. Clearly, it did not age well with his potential upcoming consequences.