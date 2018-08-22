Arlington National Cemetery Evacuated After Bomb Threat
By Associated Press
(ARLINGTON, Va.) — Arlington National Cemetery has been evacuated as authorities respond to a bomb threat.

The cemetery said on its social media pages late Wednesday morning that all families, visitors and employees had been evacuated safely from public buildings and work areas. The threat was being investigated.

The cemetery says it will be closed to the public for the rest of the day, but all funerals will be conducted as scheduled.

No further details were immediately available.

Hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and their families have been laid to rest in the cemetery just outside the nation’s capital.

