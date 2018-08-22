Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on “The Breakdown” episode 17: TIME looks back at Tesla and Elon Musk’s volatile year, Money unpacks the hot button issue of teacher pay, Fortune examines Trump’s recent claim — should U.S. companies drop quarterly reports — and Sports Illustrated associate editor, Bette Marston, discusses how to build your ultimate fantasy football team.