Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui has seemingly responded to Tiffany Haddish roasting the group at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While presenting alongside fellow comedian Kevin Hart on Sunday, Haddish called out Fifth Harmony to highlight the success of Camila Cabello—who left the group in 2016 to embark on a solo career. “She’s nominated for five VMAs tonight. Five of them. I’m super proud of her,” Haddish said. “So those of you watching at home…Hi Fifth Harmony!”

Jauregui then took to Twitter on Tuesday to send a message about empowering all women.

“Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women,” she wrote. “There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

Nicki Minaj also came to the defense of Normani Kordei when she took the stage to accept the Best Hip-Hop Award later in the show. “Tiff, don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony, because Normani is that b—h,” she said.

“I love you I love you I love you I love you I love you,” Normani tweeted in response. “You perfect queen you! Thank you for lifting me up. God is real. Now y’all know I love me some Nickiiiiiiiiiiiiii. Congratulations on tonight!!! Proud of you always.”

Watch the full VMAs clip below.