As Hurricane Lane hurtles toward Hawaii, images captured from space show the full extent of the massive storm.

Images captured by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show the Category 5 storm swirling towards Hawaii with 160-mph winds that could cause catastrophic damage.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation and urged residents to heed evacuation notices and make emergency preparations ahead of Hurricane Lane’s landfall.

As of late Tuesday night, tropical-storm-force winds were expected to reach some of the Hawaiian islands by Wednesday afternoon local time, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Honolulu bureau. Winds are likely to persist until at least Thursday night or Friday morning, according to the NWS.

Though Hurricane Hector passed by Hawaii just two weeks ago, Hurricane Lane is the first Category 5 storm to pass within 350 miles of the state in more than 20 years, according to the NWS. The last was Hurricane John in 1994.