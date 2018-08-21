Every day, memes are created, laughed at, mimicked and ultimately forgotten. But luckily sometimes, some come along that perfectly combine funny and sweet sentiments that people from many different walks of life can get in on the fun.

In the last week alone, Twitter users have come up with some hilarious memes like the absent stars from the MTV Music Video Awards pink carpet, or theories surrounding Rihanna’s recent trip to Cuba with Donald Glover.

But the latest in the never-ending saga of viral moments on the internet stands out. Rather than throwing shade at groups who disagree, people are uniting with the international symbol of agreement: the handshake. Some versions of the handshake meme depict people from distinct subcultures coming together over a mutual love for Pink Floyd, or a bunch of hands on top of each other to really show the world uniting.

The meme follows a similar form to the “distracted boyfriend” meme, wherein one image is used for different labels to modify the joke. Recently, the meme was posted with a screenshot from Predator, but bolstered by the continually popular YouTube user’s tribute video below, its recent revival has used various backdrops to show opposing groups.

See some of the best handshake meme tweets below.