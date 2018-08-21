Michael Cohen Reaches a Plea Deal With Prosecutors

President Donald Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has tentatively reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors stemming from an investigation into his finances.

Cohen, who relished his role as Trump’s “fixer” on sticky personal and professional problems, is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Manhattan around 4 p.m. He is expected to plead guilty to charges related to campaign finance fraud and tax evasion, according to the Associated Press.

The Cohen investigation was referred to prosecutors in New York’s Southern District by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any contacts the country had with the Trump campaign.

Federal prosecutors raided Cohen’s home, offices and hotel room in April. Investigators were reportedly looking for information regarding the $130,000 payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels just weeks before the presidential election as well as a $150,000 payment to former playboy model Karen McDougal. Both women allege they had affairs with President Trump years before he took office.

Since that raid, Cohen has switched attorneys, obtaining the counsel of Guy Petrillo.

Cohen has long been Trump’s fixer, but now he’s become a problem William Farrington—Polaris

In late July, CNN obtained a recording that Cohen made of Trump discussing with him buying the rights to McDougal’s story about having an alleged affair with Trump years earlier, one way in which these kinds of scandals are kept quiet.

Cohen was proud of his role as Trump’s fixer, telling Vanity Fair in 2017 that he “would take a bullet for the president.”

Lately their relationship appears to have deteriorated, with Trump criticizing the recording on Twitter and his new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, saying that Cohen is not a credible witness and has “lied all his life.”