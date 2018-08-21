There's a Major Hurricane Barreling Towards Hawaii. Here's What to Know About Hurricane Lane's Path

Hawaii and Maui counties are under a hurricane watch as a Category 4 storm heads toward the state this week.

Hurricane Lane is currently about 450 miles south-southeast of Kaliua Kona, which is on the west side of the Big Island, or about 620 miles southeast of Honolulu, according to Leigh Anne Eaton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Lane is currently moving with maximum sustained winds at 150 miles per hour, is expected to turn northwest toward Hawaii’s main islands, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. The hurricane could hit the Big Island as early as Wednesday afternoon and move through the rest of the islands to Kauai until Thursday evening, Eaton said.

Potential impacts of the hurricane include hazardous winds, life-threatening flooding rainfall across Maui County and Hawaii County and high surfs along the south and southeast facing shorelines. Eaton said the impacts of the hurricane could stretch through most of Hawaii, potentially affecting over a million people.

Officials issued warnings to those in Hurricane Lane’s path including heeding evacuation notices, checking emergency supplies and moving to higher ground if you live in an area vulnerable to flooding.

Hurricane Lane comes just two weeks after Hurricane Hector passed by Hawaii. Eaton said Lane appears to be moving closer to the islands than Hector did when it went through the Pacific earlier this month.