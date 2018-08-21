Cardi B Had a Major Mom Power Moment at the MTV 2018 VMAs

It has been a big twelve months for Cardi B.

In 2017, Cardi B went from little known reality star to mega superstar thanks to her single “Bodak Yellow,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually went certified platinum. Then her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy went No. 1 and her latest single “I Like It” is flying up the charts—and took home the MTV VMA for Song of the Summer.

It’s not just her professional life, either, her personal life has been just as busy—she married Offset from Migos and had a baby, Kulture. Last night at the MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi B made a statement about pursuing her art as a mother, taking home the coveted Best New Artist prize. “I had the baby, I carried the baby, and I’m still winning awards,” she said in her acceptance speech, adding a message to the haters who doubted her talent: “God gave me something that money can’t buy, b—h!”

The power mom, who also took home the Best Collaboration prize for “Dinero” with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled, pranked fans—and her husband—by appearing on stage with a blanket bundled in her arms. “I got a little surprise for you,” Cardi B said, unwrapping the blanket to reveal not her daughter, but one of the VMAs’ Moonman trophy. When the camera cut to her husband, Offset looked very serious. Later that night, Cardi B tweeted that her husband thought she was about to reveal their baby.