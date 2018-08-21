U.S.
Crime

Suspect in Death of Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts Is Illegal Immigrant, Police Say

Gina Martinez,Peter Allen Clark
5:06 PM ET

The search for Mollie Tibbets has come to a tragic end.

Police confirmed Tuesday they found the 20-year-old University of Iowa student's body after a five-week search. Tibbetts went missing on July 18 after going for a jog near Brooklyn, Iowa.

A suspect is in custody. Police confirmed during a press conference Tuesday that he is an immigrant who is in the country illegally.

Robert Tibbetts, Mollies father, said as recently as two-weeks ago that he believed his daughter was alive in an appearance on Fox News show Shepard Smith Reporting and pleaded with her suspected kidnapper to “Let Mollie go and turn yourself in.”

Last week investigators narrowed the search for Tibbetts to five locations near Brooklyn, including a TravelCenters of America truck stop and D&M Car Wash in Brooklyn.

