Carefree Rihanna Is Dancing Around in Cuba Like a Golden Goddess

Rihanna’s having a great summer.

While Camilla Cabello won the award for best video with “Havana,” at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday night in New York City, Rihanna was dancing in actual Havanna. To the tune of Childish Gambino’s hit track “Summertime Magic,” Rihanna leapt and spun around in a breezy golden dress, sneakers and a sun hat around a cobblestone walkway.

“Do-ya-luh-me-too-?” she captioned the Instagram post, quoting Gambino’s lyrics. The track could be another hint of what’s to come between to the two artists. Rihanna was recently photographed with the rapper in Cuba, fueling speculation about a dream collaboration.

Whatever they’re up to, people were digging her carefree mood.

She recently participated in her friend Sonita Alexaner’s wedding in Barbados.

This is the life of Rihanna.