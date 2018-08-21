Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick arrived on the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs looking energetic and sublimely happy to be in each other’s presence.

They took to the stage to present the award for best pop video Monday night at Radio City Music Hall. The award went to Ariana Grande, but the dynamic duo may give Steven Tyler and Tiffany Haddish a run for their money when it comes to the award for most adorable pairing.

The 30-year-old The Shallows actor and the 33-year-old Pitch Perfect actor showed off their silly side as they “explained” their upcoming movie A Simple Favor, a thriller directed by Paul Feig. The bit found them obliviously, dramatically acting out the plot while The Rockettes’ leggy performance behind completely drowned out their explanation. There they were so happy to be doing a little skit together, ambivalent to whatever dance performance “thing” was happening behind them.

But the bit may best be remembered by the image of Kendrick (pantomiming) choking Lively, giving one of the most bizarre visuals of the awards ceremony.

One thing is certain. These two make a delightful duo, and observers were all in on the two as a team.

Can’t wait to see them in a movie together.