Madonna is no stranger to controversy at the MTV Video Music Awards—and the 2018 show is no exception.

Before presenting the night’s biggest award, “Video of the Year,” the entertainer paid tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away late last week. Much of Madonna’s sprawling tribute seemed to focus on the influence that Franklin had on Madonna’s career trajectory, as opposed to Franklin’s life and music.

This did not sit well with many of Franklin’s fans, who took issue with Madonna focusing so much on herself, as opposed to Franklin. Many fans took to social media during the VMAs to sound off about Madonna’s tribute.