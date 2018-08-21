Nicki Minaj Made Kevin Hart Hold Her Fuzzy Purse at the 2018 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj needed a place to put her purse when she took home the award for Best Hip Hop Video for her song “Chun Li” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Luckily, Kevin Hart’s hands were free onstage.

The rapper, who recently released her new album “Queen,” arrived on the VMAs stage with a fuzzy white purse in hand as she accepted her trophy. As she greeted fans, Minaj handed the purse to a bewildered looking Hart.

Upon receiving the bag, Hart looked around like he really did not know what with the fuzzy white purse. He had no choice but to hang on to it once Minaj addressed the crowd.