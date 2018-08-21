You may know Alex Rodriguez as baseball icon-turned-sports personality—but he’s proved tonight on the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet that he’s got a promising second career as an extremely enthusiastic Instagram boyfriend to his main squeeze, Jennifer Lopez.

A-Rod, who’s been dating Lopez for over a year, was on deck to support his girlfriend as she took home top honors as the recipient of this year’s coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Rodriguez was spotted on the red carpet taking pictures of Lopez as she posed for photographers ahead of the show.

Rodriguez is in good company as a significant other tasked with all-important content capture: Jay Z, Barack Obama, and John Legend have all also been entrusted with this all-important responsibility.