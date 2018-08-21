If you’ve been paying attention, you might have called this one in advance: Cardi B’s “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny was just named 2018 Song of the Summer at MTV’s 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The award, handed out during the pre-show red carpet festivities at Radio City Music Hall, went to the Bronx-born rapper over her competitors, which included Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris’s “One Kiss,” Drake’s “In My Feelings” and more.

But “I Like It,” which was released in the winter on Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy, quickly grabbed fan attention for its Latin beats and catchy verses; it samples a classic Pete Rodriguez boogaloo tune, too. It’s been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 18 weeks, peaking at number one earlier in the year.

Previous VMA songs of summer include “Despacito” and Fifth Harmony’s “All In My Head,” so “I Like It” is in good company. Cardi is up for a number of further awards over the course of the evening including Best Song, so if this is any indication it’s just the beginning for the breakout star and new mother, who will also be opening the show’s live broadcast.