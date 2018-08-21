While there’s a lot in store for the 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, the breakout meme of the night has already arrived on the red carpet.

The show is set to impress with a slew of impressive performers like Cardi B and Ariana Grande, and MTV assures that the event will run seamlessly, despite this year’s decision to go host-less.

But it seems that some favorites — Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna, to name a few — are missing from the evening. Fans have taken to twitter to use a photo of empty space on the pink carpet to call out the absentees.

Rihanna’s absence may be explained by her recent trip to Cuba, where she was seen with Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.

And though One Direction is among those missing from the carpet, you’ll still get in your boy-band fix — the Backstreet Boys are performing on the VMAs stage for the first time in 20 years.

The 2018 VMAs begin Monday at 9 p.m. E.T. and can be streamed online.

Here are some of the best memes of these absent stars so far. But read with caution: Shade is thrown.