Christopher Watts Formally Charged With Murder of Wife and Daughters

The Weld County District Attorney’s office filed formal charges against Christopher Lee Watts for the murder of his wife and daughters on Monday afternoon.

Michael Rourke, the Weld County District Attorney, charged Watts with three counts of first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body.

The Colorado father was arrested last Wednesday on suspicion of murdering his wife Shanann, who was 15-weeks pregnant, and their two young daughters. After the three went missing from their hometown of Fredrick, Colo. last week, Watts issued an emotional plea last Tuesday for his family’s return at a press conference.

Shanann, 34, and her daughters Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4, were last seen alive on Aug. 13 before their bodies were discovered on the grounds of the Anadarko Petroleum Company where Watts used to work, according to the The Vail Daily.

Rourke said Watts will be advised of the charges and possible penalties Tuesday morning. He also said his office filed a motion Monday afternoon to unseal the warrantless arrest affidavit, which became available after the news conference and offers detailed information about the murder case.

The affidavit states that Watts claimed it was Shanann who strangled their daughters, and that he strangled her in a fit of rage after realizing what she had allegedly done. The court document also says Watts asked Shanann for a separation moments before he says the murders occurred. According to the affidavit, the police investigation also revealed that Watts was “actively involved in an affair with a co-worker,” but it is unclear if Shanann knew about the affair.

In the affidavit, Watts Before Rourke announced the charges against Watts, Shanann’s father Frank Rzucek spoke at the news conference, thanking the Frederick police department and the community for their hard work and support during the investigation.

“Keep the prayers coming for our family,” Rzucek said.