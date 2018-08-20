As the name might suggest, Crazy Rich Asians is a film that doesn’t skimp on glitz or opulence.

The highly anticipated film, which is also the first Hollywood studios movie to star an all-Asian and Asian-American cast in over 25 years, centers on Rachel Chu (played by Constance Wu) meeting her boyfriend Nick’s fabulously wealthy family in Singapore. The most lavish of scenes is a wedding that Rachel has a Cinderella moment at, sporting a gorgeous gown and tiara that no one expected her to show up in, which has quickly become one of the most memorable looks in the fashion-forward film.

The look was so striking that Miami-based fashion blogger and influencer Ha Truong made a costume for her young daughter, Olivia, that is nearly identical to the dress that Wu wears as Rachel in the movie. Truong then posted videos on Instagram of her daughter expressing how excited she was for the movie and Wu’s role in it.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Truong said that after her daughter put on the dress, she asked if “she could keep it on forever.” The videos went viral, even catching the attention of Wu herself, who reposted the video on her personal Instagram account, along with the caption “Possibility…that’s what seeing yourself reflected in stories gives you.”