Woman Killed by 8-Foot Alligator While Walking Dog on Hilton Head

(HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C.) — Authorities in South Carolina say a woman has been attacked and killed by an alligator as she walked her dog near a lagoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the attack occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Sea Pines resort on Hilton Head Island.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was attacked and pulled under the surface of the water by an alligator thought to be about 8 feet (2.5 meters) long.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen didn’t have details about the attack. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The sheriff’s department said her dog was not hurt.

The sheriff’s department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and resort security personnel are looking for the alligator.