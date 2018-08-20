Dating is hard. New Yorkers know this fact all too well. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that one woman, who goes by Natasha Aponte on social media, decided to optimize for the best possible dating outcome by inviting a giant group of men to a date all at the same time, thanks to Tinder.

Reaching out to a number of her Tinder matches, the woman — who describes herself on Instagram as an actress, model and singer as well as a world traveler — asked the men to meet her at Union Square over the weekend at a specified time, during which they would encounter each other in front of a stage where there was a DJ setup.

But when her eager dates arrived, they found they’d been pranked.

“There were hundreds of guys waiting for this DJ, but little did I know they were waiting for her as well,” one unlucky-in-love source explained to Gothamist. A video shows Aponte herself eventually made it to the stage to explain the parameters of the elusive “date” they had been promised. While some of the potential paramours left, others stuck around for her attempts to narrow down the field, which included sprint races and a live Tinder experience in which she separated men by “swiping” left and right, according to videos taken from the scene of the dating crime. (Well, crime to some.)

It remains unclear if she managed to find her true love through this Tinder prank, but many of the spurned wannabe lovers have taken to social media to share their sides of the story.