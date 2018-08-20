Chris Evans Just Took on Trump Tweet to Tweet
Captain America has deadly aim and turns out so does the man who plays him in the Marvel movie franchise. Despite playing one of America’s most patriotic superheroes, Chris Evans frequently targets President Donald Trump on Twitter, who he wanted to school on spelling.

In a recent tweet, Evans noted that the president had misspelled the word counsel, writing “councel” instead. Evans didn’t just point and laugh at the commander in chief’s typo, though, he took it further. “I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day,” Evans wrote. “But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.”

Evans isn’t alone in correcting all the President’s typos. The Twitter account for the Merriam Webster dictionary considers pointing out the president’s misspellings part of its job description. Last year, when Trump also misspelled the word counsel, the dictionary was on it, pointing out that “councel” was “by far [their] most looked up misspelling today.”

This is far from the first time that Evans has turned his attention to the President’s Twitter feed. Captain America takes his politics seriously, apparently.

