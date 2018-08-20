Here's the Secret Hidden in the Credits of To All the Boys I've Loved Before Credits That Hints at a Sequel
Charley Gallay—Getty Images for Netflix
By Cady Lang
11:50 AM EDT

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

While most viewers of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before were swooning over the final kissing scene of Netflix’s latest rom-com, the movie has a clue hidden in the credits that hints at an upcoming sequel.

The film, a teenage dream of a rom-com based on the Jenny Han YA novel of the same name, stars Lara Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a bookish romantic who writes secret letters to five of her crushes with no intention of sending them out. Things get turned upside down, however, when the letters are mysteriously sent to the boys — which results in a tricky love triangle, a fake relationship, and ultimately, Lara Jean finding love for the first time.

While the ending is a makeout scene to top all your standard rom-com fare, those who have read the rest of Han’s books about Lara Jean know that the story doesn’t end there. Those who watch through the credits will see a brief scene where yet another boy who’s received one of the letters has shown up with flowers in hand to woo Lara Jean. While it’s still unconfirmed whether or not the movie will receive a sequel, this brief clip has given fans much hope for more romance for Lara Jean.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE