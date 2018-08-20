Warning: Spoilers ahead.

While most viewers of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before were swooning over the final kissing scene of Netflix’s latest rom-com, the movie has a clue hidden in the credits that hints at an upcoming sequel.

The film, a teenage dream of a rom-com based on the Jenny Han YA novel of the same name, stars Lara Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a bookish romantic who writes secret letters to five of her crushes with no intention of sending them out. Things get turned upside down, however, when the letters are mysteriously sent to the boys — which results in a tricky love triangle, a fake relationship, and ultimately, Lara Jean finding love for the first time.

While the ending is a makeout scene to top all your standard rom-com fare, those who have read the rest of Han’s books about Lara Jean know that the story doesn’t end there. Those who watch through the credits will see a brief scene where yet another boy who’s received one of the letters has shown up with flowers in hand to woo Lara Jean. While it’s still unconfirmed whether or not the movie will receive a sequel, this brief clip has given fans much hope for more romance for Lara Jean.