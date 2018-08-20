Sister Mary Jo Sobieck is no joke on the baseball mound.

The Chicago White Sox invited the nun, who works for local Marian Catholic High School, to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Saturday baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Kansas City Royals. Plenty of guest players have been known to flub the first pitch experience — it’s not as easy as it looks to throw a perfect fastball strike, after all.

But Sister Mary Jo is a pro. Dressed in her traditional habit, a t-shirt with the name of the high school she reps and a pair of sensible sneakers, the nun warmed up by showing off her casual ball skills before tossing the overhand pitch. It was a strike, naturally.

Since that impressive performance, Sister Mary Jo has won the hearts of spectators and baseball fans across the country, even winning an invite to appear on ABC’s Good Morning America for her unexpected athletic prowess. Who knows what other skills the nuns of America are hiding.

The ensuing game was close, but ultimately the White Sox won out 7-6 over the Royals. Perhaps Sister Mary Jo’s opening pitch was a bit of good luck, too.