Staff at London’s Gatwick airport are using whiteboards in an attempt to prevent total travel chaos following a digital screen failure. Photos shared on social media show travelers crowded around airport employees who are handwriting departure information on the temporary flight boards.

“Due to damage to a Vodafone fibre optic cable, we are continuing to display our flight info manually,” Gatwick tweeted. “Contingencies are working – we have whiteboards and friendly staff on hand to help, and tens of thousands of passengers have departed on time. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

However, some passengers are taking to Twitter to vent their frustration over the situation. “Absolute carnage @Gatwick_Airport with no boards working and no staff with gate info,” wrote one traveler.

See some more reactions below.