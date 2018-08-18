Putin Warns Merkel That Europe Can't Afford a New Syria Refugee Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) during their talks at the German government's guest house Meseberg Palace in Gransee near Berlin, Germany on Aug. 18, 2018.
ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Arne Delfs & Ilya Arkhipov / Bloomberg
2:50 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to discuss “humanitarian aid” for Syria to help refugees return home, warning German Chancellor Angela Merkel that a renewed migrant crisis would be a disruptive burden.

Merkel, hosting Putin for their first bilateral talks in Germany since 2013, opened by telling him that Russia has an elevated responsibility to step up and help solve a range of conflicts, notably Syria and Ukraine.

“I remind you that there are a million refugees in Jordan and a million in Lebanon,” Putin told reporters alongside Merkel on Saturday before they met privately at a German government chateau north of Berlin. “There are 3 million refugees in Turkey. This is potentially a huge burden on Europe, so it is better to do everything possible so that they can return home.”

Syria is a key topic in the talks, with Merkel saying the immediate goal must be to avoid a humanitarian disaster in the northern province of Idlib. Ahead of Putin’s visit, Merkel’s spokesman said the conditions for a return of refugees are nowhere near at hand.

On Ukraine, Merkel said the two leaders would discuss the possibility of a United Nations peace mission for eastern Ukraine. Putin is expected to return to Moscow Saturday evening.

