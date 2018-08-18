A Massachusetts man was charged with mayhem after allegedly biting off another man’s finger at a golf course, according to local media reports.

The two men got into a dispute at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth on Friday evening, WCVB reports. Police were called to the scene and found that one of the men, age 47, had apparently bitten the other man’s thumb down to the knuckle, according to MassLive. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, WCVB reports.

Police have not released the accused man’s identity and it was not immediately clear what caused the altercation.

Under Massachusetts law, a charge of mayhem refers to harming another person “with malicious intent to maim or disfigure.”