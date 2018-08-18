Body Found in Vehicle Fire Near Walt Disney World, Officials Say
By Associated Press
12:04 PM EDT

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Authorities say a body has been found in the wreckage of a vehicle fire near Walt Disney World in Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The Reedy Creek Fire Department found a victim inside after putting out the fire.

Authorities say the vehicle fire happened on a road near Disney’s Epcot attraction outside Orlando.

The victim was not immediately identified. Officials say an investigation is continuing.

