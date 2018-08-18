President Trump Says Social Media Companies Are 'Discriminating Against Conservative Voices'
President Trump walks up to the media before departing on Marine One to travel to New York, at the White House in Washington, DC on Aug. 17, 2018.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:55 AM EDT

(BRIDGEWATER, N.J.) — President Donald Trump is accusing social media companies of “totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices” and says “we won’t let that happen.”

Trump’s Saturday morning tweets come as companies have been working to ban right-wing “Infowars” conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms.

Apple, YouTube and Spotify have permanently removed some of his content, Facebook has suspended him for 30 days and removed some of his pages, while Twitter has given Jones a weeklong timeout and is mulling deeper changes to try to limit the spread of fake news, misinformation and hate speech.

Trump did not mention Jones by name in his tweets, which complained that, “Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad.”

Trump appeared on Jones’ program during the 2016 campaign and praised his “amazing” reputation.

