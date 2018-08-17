Ariana Grande Included a Secret, Silent Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on Her New Album
Ariana Grande performs on stage during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England.
Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester—Getty Images for One Love Manchester
By Melissa Locker
12:45 PM EDT

Ariana Grande’s new album Sweetener includes a silent tribute to the fans who were killed in the suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

Grande released her song “No Tears Left To Cry,” as the first single from her fourth album. The song was written after 22 people were killed in a terrorist attack at her concert in 2017. More than 800 adults and children with both physical and psychological injuries.

The heart-wrenching track wasn’t the only tribute to the bombing victims on the album. “Get Well Soon,” the final track on Sweetener, finishes with 40 seconds of silence, bringing the track’s run time to five minutes and 22 seconds, marking the date 5/22 that the bombing took place.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the album’s touching ending.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE