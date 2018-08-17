Trump's Military Parade Isn't Happening This Year, Pentagon Says

The Defense Department says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump won’t happen in 2018.

Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, said Thursday that the military and the White House “have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019.”

Manning says the Pentagon had “originally targeted November 10, 2018,” for the Washington event, intended “to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I.”

U.S. officials had told The Associated Press earlier Thursday that the parade would cost about $92 million, citing preliminary estimates more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss early planning estimates that have not yet been finalized or released publicly.