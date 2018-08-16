In any partnership, an equitable division of labor is important. In the home shared by pop superstar Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, there is no exception.

The hyper-famous Grande and Davidson, who shared a whirlwind romance that led to their surprise engagement story this summer, are now living together in a luxury, high-design New York City apartment that Grande bought for a reported $16 million. But when it comes to the kitchen, it sounds like the “God Is a Woman” singer, whose album Sweetener is out Friday, takes a back seat to her fiancé’s culinary choices; he told GQ in a new profile interview that he’s the one responsible for stocking the fridge.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ ” he joked. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ ”

While the rest of their cohabitational development is still a work in progress — “It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” — it’s good to hear at least Davidson has got the refrigerator covered. “We’re learning how to be adults,” he said. “We’re having a really fun time.”