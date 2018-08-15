FCC Shuts Down Liberty Radio, Alex Jones' Pirate Flagship Radio Station
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones confronts Hispanic protesters in Austin, Texas on September 18, 2005.
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc—Corbis via Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:47 PM EDT

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Communications Commission has shut down a pirate radio station that served as the flagship outlet for conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the FCC also has fined the station’s operators $15,000 — a fine the FCC says in a lawsuit the operators are refusing to pay.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin alleges Liberty Radio operated on a channel without a license since at least 2013. The lawsuit names as defendants Walter Olenick and M. Rae Nadler-Olenick.

Court documents show the FCC had tracked the transmissions to a 50-foot tower at an Austin apartment complex owned by an entity linked to the Olenicks.

